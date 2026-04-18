DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of DoorDash worth $225,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock worth $131,941,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $41,712,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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