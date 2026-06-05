DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.10% of DoorDash worth $96,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 69,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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