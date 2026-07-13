DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,730 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in DoorDash were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,932. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $191.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $178.88. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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