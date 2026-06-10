Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.27% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,918.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the energy company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 320.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,208 shares of the energy company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $206,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 70,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,929,668.52. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,121.94. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $526,070 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Dorchester Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Dorchester Minerals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorchester Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 40.85%.The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Dorchester Minerals's payout ratio is currently 136.69%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

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