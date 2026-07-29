Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Dorman Products worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,844 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,992 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 246,521 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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