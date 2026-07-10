Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 14.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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