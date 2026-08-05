Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Dorman Products worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 246,521 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,161 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $114,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dorman Products

Here are the key news stories impacting Dorman Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings beat: Dorman reported quarterly EPS of $3.08, exceeding consensus estimates near $1.78-$1.89 and rising from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $87.8 million from $58.7 million, with profitability benefiting partly from recovery of IEEPA tariff costs. Dorman Products Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Dorman reported quarterly EPS of $3.08, exceeding consensus estimates near $1.78-$1.89 and rising from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $87.8 million from $58.7 million, with profitability benefiting partly from recovery of IEEPA tariff costs. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: The company projected full-year EPS of $8.50-$8.80, above the approximately $8.27 analyst consensus. It also forecast full-year sales growth of 3%-5%, giving investors greater confidence in earnings momentum. Dorman Products Reports Second Quarter Results

The company projected full-year EPS of $8.50-$8.80, above the approximately $8.27 analyst consensus. It also forecast full-year sales growth of 3%-5%, giving investors greater confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and capital returns: Operating cash flow reached $152.6 million, while Dorman repurchased approximately $47 million of stock during the quarter. Gross margin was 46.1%, supporting the improved earnings performance. Dorman Products Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Operating cash flow reached $152.6 million, while Dorman repurchased approximately $47 million of stock during the quarter. Gross margin was 46.1%, supporting the improved earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Improved analyst sentiment: A Seeking Alpha contributor upgraded DORM after acknowledging that the company’s recent operating results had surpassed prior expectations. Dorman Products Has Proven Me Wrong

A Seeking Alpha contributor upgraded DORM after acknowledging that the company’s recent operating results had surpassed prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Sales growth remained modest: Second-quarter revenue rose just 0.7% year over year to $544.6 million and fell short of the roughly $582 million consensus estimate. This suggests the earnings beat was driven more by margins, cost recovery and other earnings factors than by strong underlying sales growth.

Second-quarter revenue rose just 0.7% year over year to $544.6 million and fell short of the roughly $582 million consensus estimate. This suggests the earnings beat was driven more by margins, cost recovery and other earnings factors than by strong underlying sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary cited an aging U.S. vehicle fleet as a demand tailwind, while rising repair complexity, electric-vehicle trends and tariffs remain potential sources of volatility. Auto Replacement Stocks to Watch

Industry commentary cited an aging U.S. vehicle fleet as a demand tailwind, while rising repair complexity, electric-vehicle trends and tariffs remain potential sources of volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed selling rather than purchases, although the transactions appear limited and were overshadowed by the earnings beat and guidance increase.

Dorman Products Stock Up 15.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.24 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DORM

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

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