Dorsey Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 91,570 shares during the period. Aercap accounts for 12.3% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Aercap worth $154,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AER opened at $151.33 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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