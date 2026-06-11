Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock worth $101,072,366. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $374.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products.

AMD continues to benefit from strong AI infrastructure demand, with recent coverage highlighting record data center revenue and growing adoption of EPYC and Instinct products. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on AMD, with multiple buy/overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain.

TSMC’s strong monthly sales reinforced that demand for AI chips remains robust across the semiconductor supply chain. Negative Sentiment: AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks.

AMD was hit by a sector-wide semiconductor selloff as investors pulled back from high-flying chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation.

AMD’s investment in TensorWave raised concerns about circular financing and added to recent caution around AI-related capital allocation. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentators and analysts warned that AMD’s sharp multi-month rally may be leaving the stock vulnerable to a valuation reset.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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