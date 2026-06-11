Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 870.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,801 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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