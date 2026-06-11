Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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