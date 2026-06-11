Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $68,843,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $412.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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