Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 10,918 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,923 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here