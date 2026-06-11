Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 7,355 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,776 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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