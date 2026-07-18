Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 91,171 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,171 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Newmont were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,117,000 after buying an additional 3,345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after buying an additional 2,294,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1%

NEM stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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