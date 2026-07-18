Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 352.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,355 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in General Motors were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

GM stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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