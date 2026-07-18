Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 93,675 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $533,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. China Renaissance started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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