Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Barclays were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its stake in Barclays by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 122,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Barclays Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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