Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $25.36 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,695 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 3.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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