Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 2.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.99 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,861.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,540.19. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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