Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,052 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,863,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the airline's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,583 shares of the airline's stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company's stock.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.58.

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Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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