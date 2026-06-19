Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teva submitted an NDA for ecopipam, backed by positive Phase 3 data published in JAMA Neurology, raising the possibility of the first FDA-approved pediatric Tourette treatment in more than a decade. Article Title

Teva submitted an NDA for ecopipam, backed by positive Phase 3 data published in JAMA Neurology, raising the possibility of the first FDA-approved pediatric Tourette treatment in more than a decade. Positive Sentiment: Ecopipam has already received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, which can support development and review for a niche area with clear unmet medical need.

Ecopipam has already received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, which can support development and review for a niche area with clear unmet medical need. Neutral Sentiment: Teva also announced it will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 29 and released an investor aide memo, which are routine updates and unlikely to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Teva also announced it will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 29 and released an investor aide memo, which are routine updates and unlikely to move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: The FDA’s broader request for updated labeling on testosterone therapies does not appear to directly target Teva, so its impact on TEVA is likely limited unless future details connect the company more directly. Article Title

The FDA’s broader request for updated labeling on testosterone therapies does not appear to directly target Teva, so its impact on TEVA is likely limited unless future details connect the company more directly. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been a headwind, with an executive vice president selling shares, adding to a pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. This trade represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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