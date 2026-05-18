Dougherty & Associates LLC Takes $987,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,000. nVent Electric comprises about 0.9% of Dougherty & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.1%

NVT stock opened at $169.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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