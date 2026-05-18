Dougherty & Associates LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dougherty & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $281.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $227.59 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $297.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.87. The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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