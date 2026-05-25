Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Stake Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,028 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of Douglas Dynamics worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,752 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,469 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,425.52. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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