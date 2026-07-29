D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,278 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 880,665 shares of the construction company's stock worth $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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