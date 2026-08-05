Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd $RDY Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY - Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 264,856 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,338,525 shares of the company's stock worth $103,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,285 shares of the company's stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 403,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 912.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 344,786 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 310,737 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 185.8% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 174,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.15%.The business had revenue of $850.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDY

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an India‐based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services. Established in 1984 by the late Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise offering generic and proprietary medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars and custom research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). Its portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular care, dermatology, gastroenterology and pain management.

The company's core activities include the development and commercialization of cost‐effective generic treatments for branded drugs that have lost patent protection, along with in‐house research into innovative molecule development.

See Also

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