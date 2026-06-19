Drake & Associates LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.97 and a 12-month high of $221.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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