Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 864.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,221 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,698 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 788.3% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 2,383,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $222,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,543 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 913.2% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $87.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,453,217 shares of company stock worth $137,676,777. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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