DSG Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Target Corporation $TGT

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,890 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DSG Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Target were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Target by 245.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

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Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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