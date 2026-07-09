DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,021 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,927 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $327.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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