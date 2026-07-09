DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $114.21 Million Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,206 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,808 shares during the quarter. Reddit comprises approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Reddit worth $114,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Reddit by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 151,066 shares of the company's stock worth $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reddit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.14.

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Key Stories Impacting Reddit

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.47, for a total transaction of $6,324,295.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $175,752,182.97. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $2,828,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,195 shares in the company, valued at $64,619,294.25. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,856,340. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit Trading Down 2.0%

RDDT stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.98.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of $663.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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