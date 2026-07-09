DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $177.39 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,737 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,958 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 3.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $177,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $263.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.95.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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