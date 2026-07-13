DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $499.89 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 61,053 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 8.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $499,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $399.97 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day moving average is $364.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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