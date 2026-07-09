DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $41.68 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,538 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $41,683,000. Entegris accounts for about 0.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $203,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.3% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $15,136,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,999,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $186.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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