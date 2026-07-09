DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 123,299 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,363 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $103,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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