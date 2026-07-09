DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,027 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $106,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after buying an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:GE opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.82 and a 200 day moving average of $316.58. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $246.75 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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