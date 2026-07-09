DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 112,444 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,394 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 112,444 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $133,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,621 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.96 and a 200 day moving average of $423.93. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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