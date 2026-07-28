DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of DTE Energy worth $119,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $89,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 84.9% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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