DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 386,908 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of DTE Energy worth $103,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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