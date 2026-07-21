Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $20.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,608 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. lifted its position in Apple by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 1,424 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp now owns 14,601 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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