Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 1,644.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 539,540 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $65,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $142.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Argus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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