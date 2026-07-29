Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 233,519 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Duolingo were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,241,378 shares of the company's stock worth $393,362,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,193,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 876,646 shares of the company's stock worth $153,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $468.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,696,619.59. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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