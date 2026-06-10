Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,584 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Duolingo worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,868.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 142.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 26,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $224,606.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,403.27. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duolingo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $197.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 0.1%

Duolingo stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.89 and a twelve month high of $503.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here