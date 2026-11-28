Durable Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 77,343 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Weiss Ratings cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average is $310.76. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $374.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies distributes industrial products and provides technical services to businesses across a range of industries. Its offerings include bearings, power-transmission components, fluid-power products, automation and control equipment, flow-control products, and industrial supplies. The company also provides engineering and application support, equipment repair, product fabrication, and onsite services to help customers maintain and improve industrial operations. It serves customers primarily in North America, as well as in selected international markets.

See Also

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