DUTCH ASSET Corp Buys 2,368 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DUTCH ASSET Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.2% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust.

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue growth, strong margins, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing that AI chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production.

Several bullish commentaries and analyst notes argue the post-earnings pullback may be a buying opportunity, citing sustained AI-driven growth and expanding leading-edge production. Positive Sentiment: The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Reuters article on AI demand and Arizona investment

The company said demand for AI chips should stay strong for years, and its expanded Arizona investment underscores confidence in long-term capacity needs and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Coverage citing billionaire investors and “AI capex winners” has kept TSMC in the spotlight as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Seeking Alpha article on what was priced in

Some articles frame the move as a valuation and positioning reset after a strong run, suggesting part of the recent weakness may reflect profits being taken rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints.

Investors are worried the extra $100 billion Arizona plan could pressure near-term profit margins, especially with construction labor and infrastructure constraints. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and bear-market concerns in the sector are also weighing on sentiment, even though TSMC’s own results remain strong.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $402.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.76 and a 200-day moving average of $379.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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