DUTCH ASSET Corp Invests $825,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $817,285,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.38 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $690.42 and a 200-day moving average of $565.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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