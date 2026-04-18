Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625,483 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of Dutch Bros worth $160,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 87,790 shares of the company's stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 202,383 shares of the company's stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here