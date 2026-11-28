State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,982 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 918,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.16% of Dycom Industries worth $256,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,327 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,692,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,174,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $429.00 to $304.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $620.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $625.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day moving average is $362.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, Director David Fallon bought 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,257.56. This trade represents a 204.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen M. Sabater bought 350 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.62 per share, with a total value of $98,217.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,555.48. This represents a 5.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Dycom Industries

These are some of the DY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dycom’s board approved a stock repurchase plan, which may signal confidence in the company and provide support for shares. Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Dycom Industries Board of Directors

Dycom’s board approved a stock repurchase plan, which may signal confidence in the company and provide support for shares. Neutral Sentiment: Local data-center moratoriums pose a permitting risk, but the article notes that Dycom’s demand and customer capital-spending plans extend beyond 2027—suggesting the buildout may continue despite opposition. Data Center Backlash Is Spreading—2 Stocks With Billions Riding on the Buildout

Local data-center moratoriums pose a permitting risk, but the article notes that Dycom’s demand and customer capital-spending plans extend beyond 2027—suggesting the buildout may continue despite opposition. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have lowered their expectations or price targets for Dycom, including Cantor Fitzgerald, KeyCorp, JPMorgan, B. Riley, Guggenheim, UBS and Raymond James. The revisions add pressure amid a reported 67% six-month share-price decline. Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries is a specialty contractor that provides engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications infrastructure. Its work supports the development and upkeep of broadband and other communications networks. The company's services include building and maintaining aerial and underground networks, placing fiber-optic cable, and supporting wireless network deployment. Dycom also provides services such as utility locating and network installation for telecommunications providers and other customers.

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