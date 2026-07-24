Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 730.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $654.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of DY opened at $440.32 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $566.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $452.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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